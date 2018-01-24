Marine Link
Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Eni Halts Drilling in Rosneft-led Offshore Project Over US Sanctions

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 24, 2018

Italian oil and gas group Eni has suspended drilling in the Black Sea in a Rosneft-led offshore project because of U.S. sanctions, the company's chairwoman said on Wednesday.


"We asked authorisation to the U.S. and so we obtained the authorisation from the U.S. so we started to drill this well, but then now we have to stop because… sanctions are hitting this," Emma Marcegaglia said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.


Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

