Marine Link
Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Rotterdam Cruise Season Opens with Arrival of AIDAperla

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 6, 2018

Photo: Port of Rotterdam

Photo: Port of Rotterdam

 Rotterdam’s cruise season starts on 15 March. AIDAperla will arrive for the first time at the Cruiseport Holland Amerikakade at 08.00 hours on that day. 

 
The vessel replaces the AIDAprima. That vessel arrived in Rotterdam a total of 78 times between April 2016 and November 2017
 
AIDAperia was taken into operation in 2017 and is a sister vessel of AIDAprima. Only the interior differs from the Prima. The vessel will also sail weekly between Hamburg, Southampton, Le Havre, Zeebrugge (Brussels) and Rotterdam.
 
Until November, AIDAperla can be admired on the Wilhelminapier every Thursday. The ultra-modern vessel is equipped to convert LNG - liquefied gas - on board to power the vessel’s hotel function. A truck will deliver the LNG.
 
With some 80 arrivals, it promises to be a busy cruising season in Rotterdam. The high points are the arrivals of the Seabourn Ovation on 2 October, a ‘five-star plus’ vessel, and the AIDAnova on 21 November, the first LNG-powered cruise ship. 
 
A total of seven other cruise ships will arrive from the still young English company, Cruise & Maritime Voyage; all four-star vessels. Not new, yet always awe-inspiring are the arrivals of the Queen Elizabeth, Independence of the Seas and Magallan. 
 
There is also a special focus on SS Rotterdam this year, as Rotterdam celebrates the 145th anniversary of the Holland America Line.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News