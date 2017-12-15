Miriam Maes New Chairman of Rotterdam Port

Miriam Maes has been appointed Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, in accordance with a decision made by the supervisory directors. Maes has served on the Supervisory Board since 1 January 2016.

She will be succeeding Rutger van Slobbe, who joined the Supervisory Board in 2006 and has served as its Chair since May 2011. Van Slobbe’s third term will end on 1 January 2018.

Miriam Maes: “I have felt a strong commitment to my role as supervisory director of the Port Authority over the past two years, and am very honoured to have presently been asked to head the Board. The port is going through a very interesting phase in its history, which will bring a lot of changes for the port and industrial area in the period ahead. I hope that I will be able to make a positive contribution in my new role as Chair.”

Rutger van Slobbe: “I am pleased that we have been able to find an outstanding Chair for the Supervisory Board in the person of Miriam Maes. I have greatly enjoyed working together with her since she joined us in 2016, and I am convinced that she will do an excellent job in this important role within the Port Authority. After completing my maximum of three terms as a Member and Chair of the Supervisory Board, I will presently be stepping down. Looking back, I believe the Port Authority has proven itself a strong and flexible player, particularly against the background of the major changes that presented – and continue to present – themselves in this period.”

Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port Authority: “First and foremost, the Port Authority wishes to express its deep gratitude to Rutger van Slobbe, who has done an excellent job over the past twelve years in his roles as Member and Chair of the Supervisory Board. In Miriam Maes, we welcome a new Chair whom we already know as a very able Board member; one who combines a wealth of – for the port highly relevant – knowledge with the perceptiveness that defines a strong supervisory director. We wish her the best of luck in this new role.”

Miriam Maes’s appointment has created an opening on the Supervisory Board that will be filled within the foreseeable future.