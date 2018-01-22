Port of Rotterdam Launches New Hybrid Patrol Vessel

Port of Rotterdam Authority put a new hybrid patrol vessel into operation in last week. This is the RPA 8, a 25 metres vessel that can run on both diesel and diesel-electric. The vessel causes less vessel wake and is much more efficient than other Port Authority vessels.

It replaces the RPA 3, which had reached the end of its technical and economic service life. RPA 8 was built by Kooiman Group in Zwijndrecht.

“Commissioning this vessel is in keeping with the policy of stimulating sustainable sailing and setting an example as Port Authority ,” stated (State) Harbour Master René de Vries. He is responsible for the safe, smooth, sustainable and secure handling of shipping. He has a fleet of patrol vessels that enable him to carry out this task.

This is the first time since 2010 that the harbour master has put a new vessel into operation. Each year, around 30,000 sea-going vessels and 110,000 inland vessels arrive at the Port of Rotterdam.

RPA 8 uses considerably less fuel. The hybrid propulsion system enables efficient patrolling at low speeds and reduces the number of hours the diesel engines need to run at low load operation.

Many innovations on board the RPA 8 will also be used on the vessels RPA 13, RPA 12, RPA 11, RPA 10 and RPA 16. RPA 11 and 12 will also be hybrid vessels.