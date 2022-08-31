Royal Caribbean Will be Industry's First to Use SpaceX’s Starlink High-speed Internet

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Royal Caribbean Group this week revealed it will be the industry's first cruise ship operator to implement SpaceX’s Starlink for onboard broadband internet service for guests and crew fleetwide.

The cruise giant said on Tuesday it will immediately begin installing Starlink high-speed, low-latency connectivity on all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises ships, along with all new vessels for each of its brands going forward. Initial installations are expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The move follows authorization in June from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for SpaceX to use its Starlink satellite internet network for moving vehicles, including commercial ships, airlines and trucks.

Royal Caribbean said a Starlink trial on board its vessel Freedom of the Seas received "a tremendous amount of positive feedback from guests and crew". Increasingly, cruise ship passengers and crewmembers are expecting robust internet connectivity for high-bandwidth activities such as video calling and streaming.

“Our purpose as a company is to deliver the best vacation experiences to our guests responsibly, and this new offering, which is the biggest public deployment of Starlink’s high-speed internet in the travel industry so far, demonstrates our commitment to that purpose,” said Jason Liberty, president and chief executive officer of Royal Caribbean Group. “This technology will provide game-changing internet connectivity onboard our ships, enhancing the cruise experience for guests and crew alike.”

“Royal Caribbean Group selecting Starlink to provide high-speed, low-latency internet across their fleet will make their passengers’ getaways even more luxurious,” said SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Sales Jonathan Hofeller. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Royal Caribbean Group to ensure travelers at sea can stay connected with a great internet experience.”

Royal Caribbean said faster and more reliable internet will enable passengers and crew to maintain connection with work, family and friends anywhere in the world. (Photo: Royal Caribbean Group)