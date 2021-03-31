Royal IHC Gets AIP for Hydrogen-fueled Dredge Design

Dutch shipbuilder and equipment supplier Royal IHC said it has received an approval in principle (AIP) from classification society Bureau Veritas for the design of a hydrogen-fueled trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) engineered to reduce emissions from coastal protection projects.

The new dredge design, referred to as the ‘LEAF’ (low energy adaptive fuel) hopper, is the result of a partnership between Royal IHC and the Dutch Rijkswaterstaat (Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management), which aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions from its dredging work from 2024 and become carbon neutral by 2030.

Royal IHC said the new hydrogen-powered TSHD is designed for use maintaining the Dutch coastline, and the LEAF hopper will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as well as exhaust gas emissions. When operating on hydrogen the vessel emits only water vapor.

A minimal amount of CO2, SOx, NOx and particulate matter is released only during the construction of the vessel and in producing green hydrogen, Royal IHC noted, adding that other design features on the LEAF hopper such as an electric drive train and energy recovery systems contribute to low energy consumption.

The AIP from Bureau Veritas means that the proposed design of the vessel, encompassing its features and specifications, has been deemed acceptable in this early stage and that the hydrogen system has been safely integrated.

The exploration phase began at the beginning of 2019 with the goal to develop a vessel that can be operational by 2024. With the AIP in hand, Royal IHC and Rijkswaterstaat will further develop the LEAF hopper as a solution for carbon neutral coastal protection works.