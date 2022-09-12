Royal IHC Hands Over Converted Amazon J-Lay Vessel to McDermott

Dutch maritime equipment and technology firm Royal IHC has handed over the converted J-lay vessel Amazon to McDermott International.

Royal IHC said: "For this project, Royal IHC has converted Amazon into the modern and state-of-the-art J-lay vessel it is today. The patented system, with dynamic top tension capacity of 1.500 tonnes, can handle a variety of pipes, including normal flowlines, export lines, and pipe-in-pipe configurations, ranging in size from 4.5 to 25 inches in diameter and inline assemblies.

"Other modifications included highly automated onboard operation processes for optimized safety performance and production efficiency. This also resulted in a reduced number of staff requirements for process supervision."

"After an intensive and successful sea trial program, the conversion project officially comes to an end. Following the signing of the transfer documentation, the vessel can now commence its first assignment in West Africa," Royal IHC said.

As McDermott International’s only J-lay vessel with a holding capacity of 10.000 tonnes of pipe on board, and the ability to produce hex joints from single or double joints in the multi-joint facility, McDermott gains a unique key asset to their fleet for ultra-deepwater projects, the Dutch company added.

Jan-Pieter Klaver, CEO Royal IHC: ‘’Completing the Amazon conversion has been challenging at times. However, we remain incredibly proud of her and the teams on both sides whose collaboration made this possible. This project compelled us to design a one-of-a-kind system, with specifications that can redefine the pipelaying industry and the world's understanding of what is possible in ultra-deepwater construction. Redelivering the Amazon is the outcome of dedication, knowledge and passion of all those involved.’’