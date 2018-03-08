Charter Sailboats Visiting Amsterdam can Use De Ruijterkade

Charter sailboats visiting Amsterdam in order to allow their passengers to embark or disembark or spend the night as part of a sailing trip or cruise can continue to use interior Wharf 14 on De Ruijterkade, subject to certain conditions. Initially, this arrangement applied until 1 December 2017.

The Netherlands Association for Professional Charters (Vereniging voor de Beroepschartervaart/BBZ) has requested the State Harbour Master to extend the transition period until the berths in the Oude Houthaven section are available for use. These berths will be delivered later than originally expected.

Port of Amsterdam has agreed to this request because the other locations are reserved in the summer months or are not suitable for this group. The berths in the Oude Houthaven section on the Pontsteiger are expected to be delivered in May 2018.

The use of interior Wharf 14 is subject to a set of regulations. For example, vessel operators are required to book in advance, must adhere to the maximum mooring time of 24 hours, and are permitted to use the wharf exclusively for boating or cruising purposes.

In addition, a competent person must be present to perform on-board surveillance while the vessel is moored at the wharf. Note that the wharf will not be reserved exclusively for charter sailboats.