Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Russia Docks Landing Support Ship Near Ukraine's Mariupol

March 21, 2022

© Bashkatov / Adobe Stock

Russia's armed forces said on Monday they had docked a large, beachable landing support ship, the Orsk, in the occupied Ukrainian port of Berdyansk, 70 km (45 miles) southwest of the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.

As part of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" launched almost a month ago, Russian forces have seized most of the Ukrainian coast along the Sea of Azov, an appendage of the Black Sea, except for Mariupol, which has refused to surrender.

"It is hard to overestimate the possibilities of using this port," said the website of the Russian armed forces news outlet Zvezda (Star).

"Now the southern flank of the special operation can receive everything necessary at any time, including equipment and ammunition."

The Zvezda website said 10 such ships were participating in the operation. It said each could carry up to 20 tanks or 40 armored personnel carriers.


(Reuters - Editing by Mark Heinrich)

