Thursday, August 26, 2021
Russia's Oil Exports from Western Ports to Inch Up in Sept

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 25, 2021

© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

Russia's oil exports and transit from its western seaborne outlets were set at 6.17 million tonnes in September compared to 6.29 million tonnes in the revised August plan, the preliminary schedule seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

On a daily basis combined oil loadings from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk ports will rise by 1% in September from August, Reuters calculations showed.

Urals oil exports from Primorsk and Ust-Luga will decline by 1% to 4.5 million tonnes from 4.7 million tonnes in August, according to the plan.

Russian Urals and Siberian Light oil exports from Black Sea Novorossiisk set at 1.67 million tonnes for September from 1.59 million tonnes in August, the schedule showed.


(Gleb Gorodyankin, Olga Yagova; editing by David Evans)

