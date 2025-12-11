Sabine Surveyors, Ltd. Announces Parent Company Transition, Leadership Appointments

Sabine Surveyors, Ltd. has announced organizational changes aimed at strengthening its position in the marine services industry. Effective December 1, 2025, our parent company has transitioned from Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corp. to Sabine Marine Group.

In addition, Gulf Copper Government Services has officially become Sabine Ship Repair, Inc., aligning our operations under a unified brand that reflects our core values and strategic vision.

As part of this transition, we are proud to announce key leadership appointments:

Captain David Pereira has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sabine Marine Group, bringing decades of maritime expertise and leadership to guide the organization forward.

Robert Keister has been promoted to President of Sabine Surveyors, Ltd., reinforcing our dedication to delivering marine and cargo surveying services worldwide.

"This transition represents more than a name change—it’s a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer-focused service," said Captain David Pereira. "Under the Sabine Marine Group banner, we will continue to build on our strong foundation while exploring new opportunities to serve the maritime industry with integrity and expertise."