Safe Bulkers Buys Kamsarmax Newbuild

Dry bulk shipping company Safe Bulkers said it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 82,000 dwt Kamsarmax class bulk carrier. The newbuild is scheduled to be delivered from a Japanese shipyard in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company said it will finance the purchase using its cash reserves.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, president of the company, said, “We continue to invest in the most efficient, environmental friendly available vessels in the market, gradually renewing our fleet.’’

The vessel is designed to meet the latest requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index related to Green House Gas emissions ‘EEDI, Phase 3’ and also comply with the latest NOx emissions regulation, NOx-Tier III, Safe Bulkers said.

Including this acquisition the total orderbook of the company is comprised of five EEDI-Phase 3 compliant, NOx Tier III Japanese newbuild vessels, three of which are Post-Panamax and two are Kamsarmax.