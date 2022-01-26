Safe Bulkers Buys Secondhand Capesize

Dry bulk shipping company Safe Bulkers announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire a secondhand Capesize bulk carrier for $33.8 million.

The 181,000 dwt vessel was built in Japan in 2014. It will be renamed Maria and delivered to Safe Bulkers within February 2022. Safe Bulkers did not name the seller.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, Safe Bulkers president, said, “This will be our sixth Cape and the 40th vessel in our fleet. MV Maria is sister vessel to our recently acquired MV Stelios Y and was bought, at what we believe to be a competitive price, capitalizing on the Capesize market seasonal weakness.”

New York-listed Safe Bulkers said it will finance the purchase from its cash reserves.