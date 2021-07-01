Safe Bulkers Sells Panamax Vessel

Dry bulk shipping company Safe Bulkers announced on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement for the sale of Koulitsa, a 2003-built, Panamax class, dry-bulk vessel at gross sale price of $13.6 million and forward delivery date within the fourth quarter of 2021.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, president of the company, said, “The MV Koulitsa will be replaced by the previously announced acquisition of the 2013-built, Panamax class, dry-bulk vessel to be named MV Koulitsa 2, purchased at a price of $22 million with an expected delivery within July 2021, which has already been chartered at a gross daily charter rate of $24,000 for a period of twelve months. This transaction concludes the sale of all our vessels built prior to 2004.”