Safe Bulkers Sells Two Vessels

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 6, 2024

© Volodymyr Kyrylyuk / Adobe Stock

Dry bulk shipowner Safe Bulkers on Wednesday announced it has reached deals to sell two of its vessels to undisclosed buyers.

Through separate agreements, the Monaco-headquartered company will sell the 2010-built 92,000 dwt Post-Panamax Panayiota K at a gross sale price of $20.45 million and 2011-built 75,000 dwt Panamax Paraskevi 2 at a gross sale price of $20.3 million.

The ships are scheduled to be delivered to their new owners in April and July 2024 respectively.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, Safe Bulkers president, said, “Following recent newbuild orders, in the context of our fleet renewal strategy, we sold these two vessels in an improved secondhand market environment. Our remaining orderbook consists of seven newbuilds.’’

