SAFEEN, ADNOC Pact for Oil Spill Emergency Response

Abu Dhabi Ports announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between its subsidiary, SAFEEN, a provider of world-class integrated marine and port services for Abu Dhabi Ports, and ADNOC Logistics & Services, in the area of oil spill containment, cleaning, and maintenance.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC Logistics & Services will support SAFEEN in handling tier two oil spill incidents through containment, cleaning and maintenance activities. Tier two oil spills cover a greater area of water and involve more quantities of oil than tier one oil spills, which SAFEEN already is equipped to deal with.

Hamad Al Maghrabi, Marine Services Operations General Manager, SAFEEN said: “SAFEEN has developed an integrated system to ensure health, safety, and the environment are of the utmost importance. The MOU with ADNOC allows us to further uphold our commitment to the wider port and maritime community, ensuring the seas of the UAE are kept clean and safe.”

The agreement extends to sea areas around all ports owned and managed by Abu Dhabi Ports. Under the new agreement, ADNOC Logistics & Services will have access to Abu Dhabi Port storage facilities, in order to enable a quick response to any tier two oil spill incidents.

Abdul Aziz Mohamed Al Zaabi, SVP Services at ADNOC Logistics & Services said: “Our agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports will help protect the marine ecosystem against damage caused by any oil spill and reflects ADNOC’s strong commitment, as a responsible energy producer, to safeguard the natural environment. We look forward to working with SAFEEN and making a positive contribution to ensuring any damage done to marine life is minimized in the event of an unforeseen incident.”

SAFEEN and ADNOC Logistics & Services will also participate in joint knowledge sharing exercises, including training sessions and practice drills, to improve their competencies and to provide international standard education in oil spill containment and incident response.

Established in March 2013, SAFEEN is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, providing a comprehensive range of marine and ancillary quayside services in a safe, secure and efficient manner to vessels calling at seaports in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.