SAFEEN Feeders Buys Two Bulk Carriers

SAFEEN Feeders, part of UAE-based AD Ports Group’s Maritime Cluster, has acuired two Supramax bulk carriers Al Saad and Aleena-1.

Built in in 2010, the Al Saad has 57,124 deadweight tonnage with an overall length of 200 metres and a draft of 12.5 metres. The vessel is equipped with four cranes with a lifting capacity of 30 tons per crane. The addition of Al Saad follows the acquisition of Aleena-1, which was also built in 2010.

Since being acquired, these ships have been deployed as part of a collaboration between SAFEEN Feeders and Saif Powertec Limited, in which both organisations have agreed to work closely together to facilitate trade and cargo services.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO - AD Ports Group, said, "The arrival of AL SAAD and ALEENA-1 into our fleet marks a key milestone for AD Ports Group, highlighting the great opportunities and high demand for our bulk services from our ports hubs in Abu Dhabi and the UAE."

Launched by AD Ports Group in 2020, SAFEEN Feeders provides feeder and dry bulk services linking Abu Dhabi to ports serving the UAE, the broader Gulf region, and the Indian Sub-Continent.

The service allows for the exchange of container cargo between mainliner vessels and ships within the rotation calling at nine regional ports located across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Sudan, Iraq, Pakistan, and Western India.