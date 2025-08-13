Saipem Marks First Steel Cut for Tangguh UCC Project at Karimun Yard

The First Steel Cutting ceremony took place at Saipem’s Karimun fabrication yard, marking the official start of construction activities for the Tangguh UCC project, awarded by bp Indonesia.

The event was attended by representatives of the client, local and national government bodies, together with key members of Saipem’s management team gathered to celebrate this significant milestone achievement.

The Tangguh UCC project, located in Papua Barat province, Indonesia, is a national strategic project that includes the development of the Ubadari gas field, increasing gas acquisition through carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technology, and onshore compression. It is expected to unlock around 3 trillion cubic feet of additional natural gas resources from the Ubadari offshore field.

Saipem's activities include the engineering, procurement, construction and installation and commissioning of two wellhead platforms, a CO2 reinjection platform, and approximately 90 km of associated pipelines, cables and tie-in to existing brownfield facilities.

The Karimun Yard, recognized as Saipem’s strategic fabrication centre in Southeast Asia, is Saipem’s largest one worldwide and one of the largest in the Southeast Asian region, with over 5,000 employees and approximately 1.4 million square meters area including the marine base and docks.