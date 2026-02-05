Sallaum Lines Adds LNG-fueled PCTC to its Fleet

Global operator of roll-on/roll-off carriers Sallaum Lines has taken delivery of the MV Ocean Legacy, a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) that has joined its Ocean Class fleet.

The delivery follows the recent entry into service of the MV Ocean Explorer and forms part of Sallaum Lines’ Ocean Class program, which focuses on fleet renewal, operational efficiency and lower-emission maritime operations.

The vessel was built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) and measures about 199.9 meters in length and 37.7 meters in breadth. It has a car-carrying capacity of around 7,400 units across 13 cargo decks.

The MV Ocean Legacy is equipped with liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage capacity of between 36 and 37.8 tonnes and features LNG dual-fuel propulsion. The company said the vessel incorporates energy-efficient design solutions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants while providing operational flexibility on long-haul voyages.

“The addition of MV Ocean Legacy marks a practical step in strengthening our fleet and improving its environmental performance. This delivery reflects our ongoing investment in modern vessels designed to reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency. It also supports our objective of providing dependable shipping services while adapting to evolving regulatory and industry requirements,” said Sami Sallaum, Chairman of Sallaum Lines