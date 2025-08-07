Sallaum Lines Celebrates Delivery of First in Series of Six Green PCTCs

Sallaum Lines announced the successful early delivery of the MV Ocean Breeze, a next-generation LNG dual-fuel Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China. The vessel was delivered on July 18, four months ahead of schedule.

This delivery marks a significant deepening of the partnership between Europe’s leading automotive RORO carrier and China’s advanced maritime manufacturing sector. It also highlights the key role of Chinese financial institutions in supporting sustainable shipping, with Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd providing tailored leasing solutions to support the transaction.

Key Features of Ocean Breeze:

Capacity: 7,500 CEU (Car Equivalent Units)

Dimensions: 199.9m length × 38m beam, with 13 vehicle decks

Technology: LNG dual-fuel main engine, electric RORO systems, and ultra-low emission profile

Versatility: Equipped to carry conventional vehicles, new energy vehicles (NEVs),and packaged hazardous cargo

Compliance: ABS-classed, exceeding IMO decarbonization standards

The Ocean Breeze is part of a broader strategy by Sallaum Lines to establish a China focused global logistics network. The company has: