Sallaum Lines Relocates HQ to Cyprus

January 21, 2026

Sallaum Lines announced the relocation of its headquarters from Switzerland to Limassol, Cyprus. This move reflects the company’s long-term growth vision and its commitment to strengthening its presence within the European maritime world. Known as one of the world’s top global shipping centers and the largest shipping management hub in Europe, Cyprus is an ideal environment for maritime businesses. The relocation positions Sallaum Lines closer to key European markets, regulatory frameworks, and maritime stakeholders.

The new Sallaum Lines headquarters will be a modern, collaborative, and innovation-driven space that supports customer-centric operations.

Similarly, the corporate headquarters transition comes at a phase of growth as well as expansion for Sallaum Lines, underscored by major capital commitments and fleet modernization initiatives, including six new PCTC dual fuel vessels in order and a 20-million-euro investment at its terminal in Antwerp, Belgium.

