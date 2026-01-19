Samos Energy Buys Suksan Salamander FSO from Altera Infrastructure

Energy assets investment firm Samos Energy has signed an agreement to acquire the Suksan Salamander floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit from Altera Infrastructure, expanding its offshore asset portfolio in Southeast Asia.

The Suksan Salamander FSO is currently deployed on the Bualuang oil field offshore Thailand, which is operated by Medco Energi Thailand. Under the transaction, Samos will take ownership of the vessel and the associated bareboat charter contract following delivery from Altera.

As part of the deal, Samos has partnered with FPSO Ventures, which will assume responsibility for the operations and maintenance contract for the Suksan Salamander FSO once the acquisition is completed. Samos and FPSO Ventures have entered into contracts with Medco Energi Thailand to ensure continuity of operations on the field.

The Suksan Salamander is a double-hull FSO providing offshore storage and offloading services critical to production at the Bualuang oil field. The unit has a crude oil storage capacity of about 470,000 barrels, with a production handling capacity of 20,000 barrels per day and an offloading rate of 20,000 barrels per hour.

The acquisition adds to Samos’ existing portfolio of three floating production units in Southeast Asia, which the group acquired from BlackRock in 2023. The company said the transaction aligns with its strategy of expanding a portfolio of offshore production assets and follows the securing of new equity and debt facilities to support further growth across exploration and production, midstream and power-related platforms.