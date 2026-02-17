Samskip to Sell UK and Ireland Freight Business

Samskip has announced an agreement with short sea shipping and multimodal operator CLdN to sell its UK and Ireland (UKI-trade) door-to-door and quay-to-quay cargo business.

The transaction will enable Samskip to focus even more on the company’s long-distance multimodal network that connects destinations covering mainland Europe, the Nordics, Baltics and North Africa. With sustainability as a central part of Samskip’s strategy, this will contribute to the decarbonization of customer’s supply chains.

The sale covers the container shipping services currently operated by Samskip between Rotterdam (Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals / Matrans Rotterdam Terminal) and UK ports of Belfast, Blyth, Grangemouth, Hull and Tilbury and the Irish ports of Cork, Dublin and Waterford. It is envisaged to transfer all existing operations in respect of the UKI-trade, including our operating agreements.

Both parties have agreed not to disclose financial details related to the transaction.



