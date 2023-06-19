Samudera Acquires Two Containerships

Samudera Shipping Line announced it has entered into deals to acquire two containerships from "unrelated third parties" for an aggregate acquisition price of approximately $59.9 million

The new vessels, each with a capacity of 1,500 TEUs, are expected to be delivered in the second half of the year, the company said.

Samudera said it entered into the deals on June 7 and that the acquisition will not constitute as a “transaction” for the purpose of Chapter 10 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual as the acquisition is in the ordinary course of business.

None of the directors or controlling shareholders of the company has any interest, direct or indirect, in acquisition of the new vessels, it added.