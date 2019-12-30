Sandy Hook Pilots Issue Statement on Operational Fatality

Coast Guard responds to deadly New York harbor pilot accident.

On December 30, 2019 at approximately 0430, Sandy Hook Pilot Captain Dennis R. Sherwood was involved in an incident while boarding a container vessel inbound to the Port of New York & New Jersey. He sustained injuries after falling from an accommodation ladder and was evacuated to a local hospital where his injuries proved to be fatal. Prior to the incident, Captain Sherwood had been piloting vessels in and out of the Port of New York & New Jersey for over 35 years.

The incident is being investigated by the United States Coast Guard. Captain Sherwood is survived by his wife Marianne Sherwood, daughter Kelly Sherwood (son-in-law Robert McBriar), son Dennis Sherwood (son-in-law Paul Caruso), son William Sherwood and daughter Alexis Sherwood.The Coast Guard responded with units from the New York Fire Department and New York Police Department Harbor Police to an incident where Captain Sherwood fell while boarding the merchant vessel Maersk Kensington.



