Sanmar Delivers Tug to Turkey's Mersin International Port

Turkish tug builder Sanmar at the close of 2023 delivered a fifth tug to Mersin International Port, Turkey’s largest container port.

Known as BOĞAÇAY LIX while under construction at Sanmar’s purpose-built eco-friendly shipyard, the newbuild multi-purpose Boğaçay Class tugboat, renamed MIP-5 by its new owners, is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400-SX MKll design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

Measuring 24.4m LOA, with a molded beam of 12m, least molded depth of 4.48m and overall maximum draft of 5.5m, MIP-5’s two main engines meet IMO Tier III environmental protection emission standards, and can each achieve 2,200kW at 1,600 rev/min.

The 75 ton bp tug’s design emphasizes low-manning operation with advanced machinery automation and has been specifically crafted for optimal efficiency in ship-handling duties for sea-going ships, the builder said. The tug’s wide beam enables greater performance and stability and it also has FiFi-1 fire-fighting capability.

Rüçhan Çıvgın, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards, said, “Our Boğaçay Class tugs are very much an ongoing project and the design used to build MIP-5 marks the class’s high point so far as we strive to offer our clients greener and cleaner tugboats. The use of advanced technology means that the two Boğaçay Class tugs delivered in the final week of 2023 are the most eco-friendly to date. The also mark the end of a very successful year for Sanmar - gratitude to all those who contributed to realization of this achievement.”

Mersin International Port Management offers 24/7 pilotage, tugboat and mooring services to all ships arriving at the Mediterranean port’s quays and piers.