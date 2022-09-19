Sanmar, Igus Team on Shore Electric Bunkering System

Sanmar Shipyards and IGUS joined forces to develop and build a new electric bunkering system that is designed to be compact and able to supply a variety vessel types with onshore power.

To this end, the companies have designed and built the Shore Power Dispenser System which can be operated by just one crew member.

According to the companies, the modular design allows an extension of the dispenser system to provide higher charging power capacities easily. Each cable dispenser module can handle 500A current capacity (up to 1000V AC).

For Sanmar, as a Turkish shipyard and tugboat operator, the cooperation with Igus enables it to offer a charging infrastructure for the ports and is part of its mission to lead the tug and workboat industry's efforts towards an environmentally friendly, sustainable, low- and zero-emission future.

Sanmar is already working in collaboration with Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and battery energy storage provider Corvus Energy to build and develop the ElectRA range of electric tugboats – five vessels ranging from 19m to 28m in length and up to 70 tonnes of bollard pull.

From the start of their collaboration, both Igus and Sanmar understood that it was important to keep their system simple and modular so that the system can be adapted to the charging capabilities of each individual port.

The cable management system, combines standard components and is operated with a radio remote control so there is no need for additional personnel shore side to operate it. Connection and disconnection require only a few minutes.

Overview of the ‘electric bunkering’ system: