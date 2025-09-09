Sanmar Launches Third Electric Tugboat

Sanmar launched the third of four fully electric ElectRA Series tugs that it is building for BOTAŞ, Turkiye’s state-owned crude oil and natural gas pipeline and trading company.



All four of the tugboats are based on the ElectRA 2500SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. The first was launched on July 5 this year, and the second on August 9.



ElectRA Series tugs are exclusive to Sanmar and are the result of the company’s ongoing collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd and battery provider Corvus Energy to build a new generation of eco-friendly low and no-emission tugs, by utilising alternative fuels and innovative technological advances.



With a battery capacity of 5,085 kWh each of the BOTAŞ tugs can achieve 70 tonnes of bollard pull and a speed of 12 knots. They have accommodation for a crew of up to eight people, and include backup diesel gensets for fire-fighting and extended endurance.



The tugs to be named BOTAŞ HİLAL, BOTAŞ BAYRAK, BOTAŞ AY, and BOTAŞ YILDIZ will measure 25.4m overall, with a 12.8m beam, 5.2m depth, and a maximum draft of 5.8m. They are designed to carry out a wide range of tasks, including escort duties.



Speaking at the ceremony to mark the launch of the first BOTAŞ ElectRA, Sanmar Chairman Cem Seven said: “Each ElectRA tug will have a major positive impact on the environment where ever they operate. Advances in technology and alternative power sources are enabling us to take huge strides forward when it comes to protecting our planet. At Sanmar we are proud to be at the forefront of this revolution.”