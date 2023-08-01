Marine Link
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol Contracts for New Rescue/Patrol Boat

August 1, 2023

Moose Boats won a new contract from Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol for the construction of a M2–35 Catamaran Rescue/Patrol Boat

“The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol is excited to partner with Moose Boats to build our next generation patrol, fire, and rescue vessel," Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol Supervisor, Nathan Alldredge. "Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol is the primary emergency response for the city’s harbor, marina, beaches and Wharf. Additionally, Harbor Patrol’s area of responsibility extends to the near coastal waters of the Pacific Ocean from Santa Barbara Point to Loon Point and out to 3 miles. Rescue and mutual aid calls extend the operating area out to Coal Oil Point, Rincon Island, and out to 12 miles in the Santa Barbara Channel."

The M2–35 (37-ft. LOA) all aluminum catamaran will be powered by twin Suzuki 300HP contra rotating dual propeller engines. A dedicated Volvo Penta diesel engine will power Firefighting capabilities that will exceed 1,350GPM through two monitors, handline discharges and one large supply discharge. Pilot house configuration will afford room to care for victims in a protected HVAC controlled environment.

