Sapura Energy Lands $1.8B Petrobras Deal for Six Pipelaying Vessels and Subsea Services

Malaysia-based offshore services firm Sapura Energy has through its joint venture companies secured $1.8 billion worth of contracts with Brazil’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras for the provision of subsea services and six pipe-laying support vessels (PLSVs).

Sapura Energy has through the joint ventures owned by Seabras Sapura Holding and Seabras Sapura Participações, in collaboration with Paratus Energy Services, secured contracts for its full fleet of six multi-purpose PLSVs as part of a competitive tender process run by Petrobras.

Sapura Energy, through its wholly owned subsidiary Sapura Offshore holds 50% equity interests in these joint venture companies.

Under the contracts, six vessels have been chartered, including Sapura Diamante, Sapura Topázio, Sapura Esmeralda, Sapura Onix, Sapura Jade and Sapura Rubi.

The contracts are for three-year term, commencing on different mobilization dates according to each of the PLSVs, with the longest dated contract going through 2028, Sapura Energy informed.

The scope of work includes the provision of subsea engineering, installation and other services, by utilizing the PLSVs in the Brazilian waters.

The PLSVs shall perform all operations required to the installation of flexible pipes, electric-hydraulic umbilical and power cables, new or used.

The operations cover loading, unloading, laying, connection between spans, vertical connection on submarine equipment, installation of submarine equipment and hydrostatic test, in a maximum water depth of 3000 meters.