Sasaki's Methanol Dual Fuel System Earns BV Approval

Bureau Veritas announced it has granted an approval in principle (AIP) to Sasaki Shipbuilding Co., Ltd for its methanol dual fuel (DF) system applied in a 9,000 DWT general cargo ship.

The integration of the methanol DF system into a 9,000 DWT ship demonstrates its feasibility for smaller-scale ships, highlighting its adaptability and efficiency as a marine fuel.

For the purpose of the AIP, Bureau Veritas conducted a comprehensive review of Sasaki's methanol dual-fuel system, assessing its compliance with the requirements outlined in BV’s Rule Note NR 670 - Methanol & Ethanol Fueled Ships. NR 670 provides requirements for the arrangement, installation, control and monitoring of machinery, equipment and systems using methyl/ethyl alcohol as fuel to minimize the risk to the ship, its crew, and the environment.

Alex Gregg-Smith, Senior Vice President & Chief Executive, North Asia and China, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said, "Bureau Veritas is committed to supporting the development and adoption of new fuels, such as methanol, as part of our broader mission to drive environmental stewardship and innovation within the industry. The adoption of methanol dual fuel systems on vessels of this size underscores the versatility and practicality of methanol as a marine fuel.”

The AIP presentation ceremony was held on March 25, 2024.