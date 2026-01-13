Satcom Global Launches Aura Citadel IT Management Solution

Satcom Global has announced the launch of Aura Citadel, an on-vessel IT management and security solution providing simplicity, protection and control across the maritime IT environment.

Vessels with Aura Citadel on board benefit from the combination of a simplified on-vessel business network improving order and resiliency, robust cyber security features and fast comprehensive disaster recovery. The new IT solution from Satcom Global empowers IT administrators to control the on-board network and manage all users on that network.

For over two decades Satcom Global has delivered satellite communications and network management to customers globally, including flexible bandwidth from AuraNow.

Aura Citadel offers enhanced cybersecurity features and through its advanced cyber resilient architecture and a proprietary Intrusion Detection System (IDS), the solution is compliant with numerous global cybersecurity standards and supports vessel compliance with the IACS E26/E27. The IDS identifies threats to all connected business and operational network assets such as fuel monitors and ECDIS.

Disaster recovery and business continuity are essential to run the IT system on a modern vessel, and Aura Citadel provides a series of features designed to meet these requirements and make managing the onboard network simple but effective.

Specifically designed to integrate with existing onboard legacy systems, any vessel can implement Aura Citadel to streamline their IT environment. As a result, Aura Citadel is not only a highly capable IT Management System, but also a cost-effective choice as ship managers are not forced to reconfigure the entire onboard network.

Satcom Global’s combination of the high-speed LEO services (up to 200Mbps), with the reliable and globally licensed Aura VSAT (up to 20Mbps), and all backed up with global weatherproof L-band provided by Iridium Certus (now featuring GMDSS) offers connectivity anywhere in the world. All three communications networks are connected to and managed by Satcom Global’s IPSignature which offers new features such as asset management, as well as firewalling, QoS, VLAN management and crew WiFi/PINs. In addition, all services from Satcom Global are also fully supported by our technical teams 24/7 who can troubleshoot, fix and also advise on configuration and best practice.