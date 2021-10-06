Saudi-led coalition says it foiled boat attacks in Yemen

The Saudi-Led coalition destroyed three explosives-laden boats in the Yemeni province of Hodeidah that had been readied for imminent attacks, the Saudi state-news agency said on Wednesday.

The coalition added that its efforts helped to protect the shipping lanes and international trade in the Bab al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea, the agency quoted a statement as saying.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

The conflict has dragged on, killing tens of thousands, including in coalition air strikes, and causing what the United Nations describes as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.





