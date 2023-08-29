Marine Link
Savage Takes the CTO Seat at Silverstream

August 29, 2023

Catriona Savage, Chief Technology Officer, Silverstream Technologies. Image courtesy Silverstream Technologies

Silverstream Technologies appointed Catriona Savage into the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). 

Savage will lead the continued development of the innovative Silverstream System and will further develop the technical centre-of-excellence built by Silverstream Technologies. The new role will lead on Product Development and Application Engineering and all aspects of product quality, safety and performance.

Savage joins Silverstream following a career at BMT as Technical Assurance and Capability Director, where she oversaw the business’s global Maritime, Environment, Defence & Security, Asset Management & Sustainment functions. Savage is also President of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA) and is an Honorary Professor at UCL Mechanical Engineering, having previously held the position of Ministry of Defence (MoD) Chair in Naval Architecture.

