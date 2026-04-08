SCA Secures First 50Hertz Contract for Cable Carousel Systems

Subsea Cable Assets (SCA) has secured its first framework contract with 50Hertz to deliver cable storage and handling systems for power grid projects in Germany.

The contract, awarded through a European tender process, covers the engineering, manufacturing, delivery, installation and commissioning of four cable carousel systems, including associated loading equipment.

SCA said the systems are designed to support both offshore and onshore grid infrastructure, ensuring reliable transmission of high-voltage electricity across northern and eastern Germany.

The company added that its solution includes a carousel-based design with partition walls that allow access to both ends of cables for testing, addressing space constraints in warehouses and on vessel decks.

SCA said its carousel systems are electrically driven and designed for low floor bearing loads and long-term reliability, with an expected service life of more than 25 years.

“Our team’s experience in equipment design and manufacturing, cable handling and storage, has allowed us to engineer a system that meets 50Hertz’s stringent size and operational parameters.

“SCA provides a combination of advanced electrical drives, and proven roller technology to provide a scalable, low-maintenance solution capable of reliable, right-first-time operation. It demonstrates how we can integrate equipment, software, engineering expertise and our manufacturing capabilities into a fully connected capability for our clients,” said Sil de Rijke, Managing Director of SCA.

SCA said it operates engineering and manufacturing facilities in Europe and Dubai and has delivered more than 45 cable carousel systems globally.

The company recently secured a separate contract with N-Sea Group to deliver a cable installation deck spread for a cable-laying vessel, adding to its orderbook in the subsea power transmission segment.