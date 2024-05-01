Scandlines Announces Executive Management Changes

Ferry operator Scandlines announced changes to its executive management team, hiring Eric Gregoire and Mikael Koch Jensen to join the company as CEO and CFO respectively.

Gregoire will start in July 2024 and comes from a position as CEO of Goodpack Pte Ltd. in Singapore. He has previously held positions at several international companies such as General Electric and DuPont.

“Scandlines is strongly positioned for the future as an innovative and competitive provider of maritime transport between Germany and Denmark. Eric Gregoire comes to Scandlines with the commercial and international experience needed to further optimize Scandlines’ business processes - not least to ensure an excellent customer experience,” said Vagn Sørensen, Chairman of Scandlines’ Supervisory Board.

In mid-May 2024, Jensen will join Scandlines as the new CFO. He has more than 25 years of experience in financial management and comes with broad knowledge from a number of Danish and international retail companies. At Scandlines, he will take over responsibility for the group's overall functions within Finance, Treasury, IT and Procurement.

Michael Guldmann Petersen—who has been serving as interim CEO since Scandlines' previous CEO, Carsten Nørland, departed the company in February—will continue as COO.