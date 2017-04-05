Marine Link
Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Senate Hearing on USMMA Issues Scheduled

April 5, 2017

The Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies of the Senate Committee on Appropriations will hold a hearing on 5 April to examine protecting midshipmen, focusing on preventing sexual assault and sexual harassment at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
 
Senator Susan Collins (R- ME) will chair the meeting.
 
Details of the event can be found HERE
 

Witnesses will include:

 

  • Mr. Joel Szabat / Executive Director / U.S. Maritime Administration
  • Rear Admiral James Helis / Superintendent / U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
  • The Honorable Calvin Scovel, III / Inspector General / U.S. Department of Transportation
