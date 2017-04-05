Senate Hearing on USMMA Issues Scheduled

The Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies of the Senate Committee on Appropriations will hold a hearing on 5 April to examine protecting midshipmen, focusing on preventing sexual assault and sexual harassment at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Senator Susan Collins (R- ME) will chair the meeting.
Details of the event can be found HERE
Witnesses will include:
- Mr. Joel Szabat / Executive Director / U.S. Maritime Administration
- Rear Admiral James Helis / Superintendent / U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- The Honorable Calvin Scovel, III / Inspector General / U.S. Department of Transportation