Marine Link
Friday, July 14, 2017

E.R. Schiffahrt to Manage 3 More Maersk Ships

July 14, 2017

 Hamburg-based ship manager E.R. Schiffahrt informs it has been appointed by Maersk Line to manage three further vessels. With this new mandate, E.R. Schiffahrt increases the managed fleet for the world’s largest liner company from six to nine.

 
The new contract comprises the management of three 8,400 teu containerships and includes the crew and technical management, as well as additional services relating to safety/security, environmental protection and energy efficiency
 
The 11-year-old container vessels will be bare boat chartered by Maersk and continue to be trading as Maersk Saigon, Maersk Stralsund and Maersk Seoul.
 
The ship management service began July 13, 2017. 
