Schneider Named Engineering Director at Bollinger Mississippi Shipyard

Bollinger Shipyards announced it has hired Nathan Schneider as Director of Engineering for its Bollinger Mississippi Shipyard (BMS). As Director of Engineering, Schneider will be responsible for leading the BMS Engineering Department in support of various Department of Defense and commercial new construction programs.

“As we continue to grow and expand to meet the changing needs of our customers, it’s important that the leadership team and broader organization evolve to meet those demands and provide the highest levels of quality, support and service in our industry,” said Ben Bordelon, Bollinger’s President and CEO. “The addition of Nate to our management team supports our growth initiative at BMS and companywide.”

Schneider previously served as Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy SUPSHIP Gulf Coast where he led over 900 government civilian, contractor and military professionals in overseeing the design and construction of major Department of Defense acquisitions. Prior to that, he served as Chief of Staff, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Ship Programs and has a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy, as well as a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.