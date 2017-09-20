Loutit Awarded Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship

The trustees of the Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship Trust have awarded the scholarship for 2017 to Taryn Loutit.

Loutit is a fourth year mechanical engineering student at the University of Victoria with a passion for and an objective to pursue a career in naval architecture and marine engineering. She has an outstanding academic record and has completed five co-op work terms with marine-related businesses.

The Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship Trust was initiated in 1982 from a bequest by the late Robert F. Allan, and with support from his many industry friends and colleagues. The scholarship fund is administered by a committee of senior employees at Robert Allan Ltd. and local members of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers.

The scholarship is awarded annually to the student or students considered most deserving by the applications committee. Applications are considered on their individual merit.