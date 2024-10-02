Scorpio Tankers Sells LR2 Vessel for $73.5 Million

Scorpio Tankers on Wednesday announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its 2019-built LR2 product tanker STI Lily to an undisclosed buyer.

The sale price is $73.5 million and the sale is expected to close within the fourth quarter of 2024, the NYSE-listed shipowner said.

Scorpio Tankers currently owns or lease finances 102 product tankers, including 39 LR2 tankers, 49 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers. The company has entered into agreements to sell three of its vessels (one LR2 and two MRs), all of which are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.