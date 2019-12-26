Scrubber, BWTS Retrofits Drive Keppel in 2019

Scrubber and ballast water treatment system refits have helped to maintain brisk business at shipyards globally, as shipowners upgrade ships to meet regulatory mandate. In Singapore, Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. reports that it has won 104 scrubber and BWTS retrofit orders worth a combined value of $118 million year-to-date, bringing the total number of retrofit projects secured to date to 108 scrubber and 97 BWTS projects.

“Installation of scrubbers and BWTS can be highly complex and there has been strong demand worldwide to meet regulatory deadlines,” said Chor How Jat, Managing Director (Conversions & Repairs), Keppel O&M. “Backed by extensive experience in conversion and retrofitting work, Keppel’s ability to deliver quick, safe and reliable vessel turnarounds has made us an attractive choice for clients keen to meet their tight timelines.”

To expedite the retrofit process, Keppel conducts early customer engagement and preparation work, including 3D scanning technology, completion of detailed engineering and prefabrication of modules before the vessel arrives, so that the vessel’s time spent in the shipyard is minimized.



