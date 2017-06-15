Marine Link
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Langh Tech Scrubber Honored

June 15, 2017

Photo: Langh Tech

Photo: Langh Tech

The scrubber from Langh Tech received the Baltic Sea Clean Maritime Award at the Baltic Sea Forum in Berlin. The third-place award was handed to Langh Group’s Chairman of the Board, Maritime Counsellor Hans Langh by Professor Kurt Bodewig, European Coordinator Baltic-Adriatic.
 
The Forum was organized in connection with the EU Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region (EUSBSR) Annual Forum.
 
The Baltic Sea Clean Maritime Award is awarded to innovative and environmentally friendly solutions and ideas, which promote the well-being of the Baltic Sea. The project Back from Black – Study and deployment of the affordable scrubber retrofitting technology for SME shipowners, which is coordinated by Langh Group, received the acknowledgement in the Innovation and Science category.
 
The project has been funded by INEA (Innovation and Networks Executive Agency) from the CEF-program (Connecting Europe Facility). The aim of the Back from Black project was to create, demonstrate, deploy and disseminate an economic and environmentally viable technology, which will help to comply to the sulphur regulations. The technology developed is a true hybrid scrubber, that can be used both in closed loop and open loop mode. It’s a truly hybrid scrubber, since it can be operated also in closed loop mode without any time limits as the system has an efficient water treatment system for purifying the wash water.
 
Other partners in the project are Port of Helsinki, Hans Lehmann KG, Lehmann GmbH, Port of Teesport and Scrubber Tech Pikis. Besides the scrubber installations, the project also contributed to strengthening the port activities, it included a research about scrubber waste handling and the handling of the scrubber waste in the ports, that were in the project, was ensured.
 
The project has been successful as it has led to many commercial installations on cargo ships and cruise vessels.
 
The Baltic Sea Forum is non-profit private organization that was founded by Martti Ahtisaari, the former Finnish President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The aim of the organization is to promote economic and cultural collaboration in the Baltic Sea region and to offer an independent platform and network for making it is easier to exchange experiences and ideas.
