Sea1 Offshore Orders Two Offshore Energy Support Vessels

Sea1 Offshore, formerly Siem Offshore, has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Cosco Shipping (Qidong) Offshore for two new offshore energy support vessels.

Based on ST-245 design, the vessels will have capabilities to serve both oil and gas and renewable energy markets.

The vessels will be equipped with some of the most fuel-efficient solutions in the market, according to Sea1 Offshore.

Generators, battery packages and thruster configuration are fine-tuned and include the latest technology available.

The vessels are methanol ready and the generators can run on 100% biofuel. The vessels will be built to meet the highest requirements for operations on a worldwide basis.

They will have an overall length of 120 meters, a cargo deck area of 1,400 m2, accommodation capacity for 120 persons, ROV hangar, moonpool and will be equipped with a 250t crane.

The vessels have scheduled deliveries from first quarter 2027 to second quarter 2027.

Sea1 Offshore and Cosco Shipping are also in discussion regarding future potential for further new building vessels.