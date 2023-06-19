SeaARCTOS Emissions Monitor Secures LR Type Approval in Principle

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded type approval in principle to SeaARCTOS for its emissions monitoring technology ARCTOS-1, which monitors carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4) and sulphur dioxide (SO2) exhaust levels with a dedicated sensor attached to a vessel’s exhaust stack.

Designed to provide transparency on emissions monitoring and help support compliance with local and regional sulphur regulations, ARCTOS-1 enables ship owners and operators to understand their vessel emissions remotely at any time and can provide confirmation that a vessel has successfully switched fuels and lowered SO2 emissions prior to entering Sulphur Emission Control Areas (SECA).

The technology, which is provided on a subscription model, is easily installed and operates without reliance on the vessel’s power and satellite communications systems, instead generating its own electrical power from exhaust heat recovery.

SeaARCTOS has recently completed over 20,000 hours of real-world testing of the unit, gathering data from the fleets including those of Interlink Maritime and Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

According to LR, the type approval in principle signifies all required regulatory testing has been successfully completed following its process of independent design review, sample testing and verification of production controls.

Andy McKeran, Chief Commercial Officer, Lloyd’s Register, said, “SeaARCTOS’ technology will provide stakeholders with vital data and analysis of their exhaust emissions, helping ship owners and operators to increase their efficiency whilst shaping their sustainability strategies in line with industry mandated regulations.”

Michael Kougellis, CEO, SeaARCTOS, said, “Accurate verifiable emissions monitoring and data reporting remains a huge challenge for the shipping industry. ARCTOS-1 is the only solution that can reliably collect and transit emissions data to the stakeholders that need it, enabling owners to increase transparency, demonstrate compliance and improve efficiency of vessel inspections.”