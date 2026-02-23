Marine Link
Monday, February 23, 2026

SeaBird Exploration Nets Contract Extension for Seismic Survey Vessel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 23, 2026

Fulmar Explorer vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

Fulmar Explorer vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm SeaBird Exploration, part of SED Energy Holdings, has secured a contract extension for its Fulmar Explorer seismic survey vessel.

SeaBird Exploration has signed a three-month contract extension for ocean bottom node (OBN) source work for the vessel in the Western Hemisphere.

This extension now commits the 2009-built vessel through mid-June 2026, maintaining the same commercial terms as the original agreement, the company said.

The name of the client or the value of the contract extension has not been disclosed.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Updates to Vessel and Facility Security Plan Requirements

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week