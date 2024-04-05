Marine Link
Friday, April 12, 2024
SEACOR Marine Upgrades PSV with Hybrid Battery Power System

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 5, 2024

SEACOR Yangtze (Credit: SEACOR Marine)

U.S.-based SEACOR Marine has completed the installation of a hybrid power system on its platform supply vessel (PSV) SEACOR Yangtze.

Beginning in February 2024 in Norway, Kongsberg Maritime started the upgrade of the UT771 CDL SEACOR Yangtze with the Deckhouse Energy Storage System.

The installation of the system has been completed, SEACOR Marine informed on April 4, 2024, adding to its fleet of hybrid battery-powered PSVs.

To remind, SEACOR Marine announced it will convert four other of its PSVs to battery hybrid power in a move to enhance efficiency and slash emissions.

The Houston-headquartered marine transportation firm ordered containerized energy storage systems (ESS) from Norway's Kongsberg Maritime for installation aboard SEACOR Ohio, SEACOR Alps, SEACOR Andes and SEACOR Atlas back in January 2024.

The completion of the upgrades is anticipated in 2025, and once installed, more than 50% of SEACOR Marine’s PSV fleet will be hybrid powered.

Increased Need for Infrastructure Investment
Tech Files: New Products & Systems

