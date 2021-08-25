Seacrest Marine Building New Patrol Boat for Thailand

Construction is well underway on a 42-meter patrol vessel for operation in Thailand, naval architect Incat Crowther announced.

The vessel is being built by Seacrest Marine and has been developed as a solution to a strict set of mission requirements for use in patrol, rescue and enforcement activities within Thai domestic waters.

The vessel will be the eighth Incat Crowther-designed vessel to be built by Seacrest Marine and will accommodate 16 crew and six officers below decks with a 14-day autonomy.

The main deck will house crew and officer messes, galley and stores, laundry, captain’s cabin and arms stores with a full walkaround deck. The aft deck has a deck crane and a fast rescue vessel for at-sea boarding activities.

The upper deck houses a radio room and ship’s office. Deck mounted armaments are located around the exterior decks, a well as a firefighting monitor.

Powered by three MTU 16V2000 M86 main engines driving fixed-pitch propellers, the vessel will have a top speed of over 34 knots. Low draft was a key requirement, which has been addressed by the incorporation of Incat Crowther’s highly efficient propeller tunnels.

The vessel is scheduled for sea trials later this year.

Principal dimensions

Length Overall: 134’ 10” / 42m

Length Hull: 131’ 3” / 40m

Length Waterline: 127’ 4” / 38.8m

Beam Overall: 26’ / 7.9m

Draft (hull): 5’ / 1.5m

Draft (prop): 6’ 3” / 1.9m

Depth: 14’ 2” / 4.3m

Construction: Marine grade aluminum

Capacities

Fuel Oil: 6 340 gallons / 24,000 liters

Fresh Water: 2 642 gallons / 10,000 liters

Grey Water: 264 gallons / 1,000 liters

Sullage: 264 gallons / 1,000 liters

Passengers: 23

Crew: 5

Propulsion and performance

Speed (Service): 30 knots

Speed (Max): 34 knots

Main Engines: 3 x MTU16V2000 M86

Power: 3 x 1 630kW at 2,450rpm

Propulsion: 3 x fixed-pitched propellers

Generators: 2 x 134ekW

Regulatory

Flag: Thailand