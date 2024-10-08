Seafarer Arrested for Flying Drone in Norwegian Port

A ship’s officer on board a commercial vessel was recently arrested, fined and at risk of being deported from Norway for flying his personal drone over a commercial port in Norway, where the vessel was berthed.

The incident was detailed in a report from P&I club Gard, who said the seafarer, a European national, was aboard one its member’s vessels.

"Norwegian and other national authorities take these matters very seriously in the current geopolitical climate and a number of foreign nationals have already been deported for flying drones in various locations around Norway," Gard said. "Several Russian citizens have also been detained in Norway for flying drones near certain sites, including oil platforms and airports. An individual with dual Russian and British citizenship was jailed for flying a drone on Svalbard."

The risks involved in flying and carrying drones’ onboard vessels are not new. Back in 2016, a vessel entered with Gard was detained following the launch of a drone to photograph the vessel proceeding through the Suez Canal. In 2022, Gard's local correspondent in Egypt reported an increase in cases where seafarers were being detained for carrying prohibited items, such as drones and other “suspicious” electronic devices, in their luggage when embarking or disembarking ships in the country.

To fly a drone for personal or professional use in Norway, pilots must register their drones and take necessary exams. Drones must be flown below 120 meters from the ground and kept within the pilot's line of sight.

"Our recent case experience demonstrates that to launch a drone from a vessel, for example to take photographs, may have serious consequences for the crew, the vessel and the shipowner," Gard said. "Members and clients are therefore advised to raise awareness of the use of drones among their Masters and crew, especially when the vessel is in port or is sailing within a country’s territorial waters. Regulations concerning the use of drones differ from one country to another and failure to comply with any given legislation may lead to a criminal prosecution."