SEAONICS to Equip Purus Wind's New CSOVs

SEAONICS has received an order to supply the electric controlled motion compensated (ECMC) gangway and crane package for U.K based Purus Wind's new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV). The order includes delivery of equipment for two vessels, built by VARD for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

Both vessels will be equipped with the all-electric ECMC gangway and crane bundled together in one package.

The two CSOVs are of VARD 4 19 design developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway.